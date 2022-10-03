Sachin Tendulkar ranked number one sports celebrity while Amitabh Bachchan topped the overall list as the most recognised celebrity: Report

Sachin Tendulkar has ranked number one sports celebrity followed by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, as per the findings of Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report. The report further revealed that Amitabh Bachchan topped the overall list as the most recognised celebrity in the country, Kapil Sharma is the most popular TV star male celebrity, Mouni Roy is the most popular TV star female celebrity, Bhuvan Bam tops the social media list amongst other key influencers, Allu Arjun and Samantha Prabhu tops as the most popular South stars. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is the only female sportsperson to be ranked in the top 10 list under sports category.

“Our study Brand Endorser is a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement,” Ashish Karnad, executive vice president, Hansa Research said.

Brand Endorser is a comprehensive report of an intensive research conducted across 36 Indian cities. As per the syndicated study, Sachin Tendulkar is the most recognised celebrity in the sports category with a recognition score of 84%. He is perceived to be popular, likable, global personality, confident, aspirational, fit, trustworthy, and relatable along with a huge fan following including social media followers base.

The celebrities are ranked as per the brand endorser (BE) score results. They are tracked on various metrics like likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition, among others, which make up their final BE Score.

Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report claims to have covered more than 550 celebrities across domains in the country. For this study, the research was conducted amongst 5,100 respondents across 36 cities in the country. To measure the results, structured interviews were conducted PAN India through online and offline methodologies to understand the standings and performances of shortlisted celebrities, the company stated.

