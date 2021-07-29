Sachin Tendulkar invests $2 million in JetSynthesys

As per the company, the investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys after being partners for cricket games Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

Sachin Tendulkar has entered the online gaming segment by making an equity investment of $2 million in JetSynthesys. Digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys has a global presence in gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms. As per the company, the investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys after being partners for cricket games Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

“My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost 5 years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its category with over 20 million downloads. Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket. When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross category digital products and platforms,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

With this $2 million investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys – Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group. “With this investment, we are excited to see Sachin Tendulkar become an even more crucial member of the JetSynthesys family. We’re proud to have a Bharat Ratna onboard, a man with strong values, and an iconic Indian and global brand, as we build a global new age digital media entertainment and sports platform. His long standing support is a testament of his faith in our vision and together we hope to enrich more lives across the country, and in the process, make JetSynthesys an even stronger name in India’s digital ecosystem,” Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, stated.

With a concerted focus across gaming, digital entertainment, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, seen exponential growth and been the usherer of many category firsts. Post acquiring Nautilus Mobile and therefore Real Cricket. The brand is also known for its deep tech stacks in new technologies like AI, Blockchain, AR/VR/MR and quantum computing.

Read Also: Bomanbridge Media and IN10 Media Network announce global distribution partnership



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook