Sachin Talwalkar joins Havas Life Sorento as ECD

Most recently, Talwalkar worked as a brand and creative strategist for clients and agencies in India and Europe

Sachin Talwalkar has been appointed as executive creative director of Havas Life Sorento, the health and wellness communications agency from Havas Group India umbrella. In his role, Talwalkar will be responsible for driving the creative vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento. He will be based in the Mumbai office.

Talwalkar is an ad professional with over 18 years of experience in communications, brand consultancy and film making having worked across agencies and geographies. He has worked with leading agencies across various countries in Europe, APAC, SAMEA and India. Most recently, he has worked as a brand and creative strategist for clients and agencies in India and Europe. His global client roster includes names like Volkswagen, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal Paris, Walt Disney, Times of India and Unilever.

According to Sangeeta Barde, managing partner, Havas Life Sorento, health and wellness is recognised as one of the most significant sectors today. “We are seeing transformations and innovations at an unprecedented rate. This changing face and pace opens opportunities to provide a fresh, innovative and creative perspective for brands and businesses. Sachin will lead the HLS creative team and work closely with Bobby Pawar to enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of our creative output. Sachin’s vast experience and diverse expertise will bring desired value to our clients and Havas Life Sorento will continue to lead this transformation,” she added.

Healthcare and wellness in the communications category can boast of real impact and change and it is on everybody’s mind given what the world is going through right now, Talwalkar said. “With business models, consumer behavior and communication channels evolving, it has become a very significant and interesting category to work in. Moreover, smart technologies, data mapping and digital marketing are providing brands and agencies newer opportunities to communicate their offerings more effectively and in real-time. I look forward to contributing and accelerating this process through refreshing, relevant work,” he elaborated.

Read Also: Langoor Havas bags the digital mandate for Adrianse*

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook