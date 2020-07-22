Sachin Dhir and Sugandha Garg join Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Dhir has joined the New Delhi office while Garg will be based out of Bangalore office

Digital agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has announced the appointment of Sachin Dhir and Sugandha Garg for its New Delhi and Bangalore offices respectively. Both of them will report to Priya Jayaraman, CEO – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

According to Jayaraman, the agency has focussed relentlessly on client success in the digital landscape that is ever changing and evolving. “It needed a team that could navigate change, handhold clients into a growth surge and chart a course with them. New Delhi and Bangalore are very important offices for us and we look forward to leading our clients to their milestones,” she added.

Dhir joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate Delhi from Mirum. He has worked on brands such as Reebok, Times of India, Verisign, HCL, Sofy, Jagran, Swatch, Pepsi and Facebook. “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate comes at the right time in my digital journey as businesses are swiftly transforming and reimagining themselves with customer centricity and engagement not just for communication but also for business growth,” he stated on the appointment.

Meanwhile, Garg joins the Bangalore team having started her digital journey with Tribal DDB and then moving on to Mindshare, Maxus and Tonic Worldwide. She has experience on brands such as Citibank, Ford, Skoda, IPL, Enamor, Sony Entertainment Network, Sony Bravia, Diageo and Disney. She has also enriched her experience with her own entrepreneurial venture. “Leading the Bangalore office under Priya’s tutelage will be an enriching experience and I look forward to the journey,” she elaborated.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is a specialist digital agency serving a wide range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Tuborg amongst others.

