Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate unveils ad campaign to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton’s Battlegrounds IP has introduced a new offering Battlegrounds Mobile India. To promote the new offering the brand has unveiled a new campaign. For this, Krafton has partnered with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and has conceptualised and produced two television commercials. “The partnership offered us a chance to build on gaming’s new narrative, that it is as much of a social activity as it is a game. People forge friendships, take these bonds to the offline world and some even meet their partners and spouses while gaming. It was the opportunity to be able to write real stories that eventually resulted in this film,” Charles Victor, COO – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, said.

The campaign has two TVCs, the first one is led with a #IndiaKaGame, while the other one focuses on the core theme of ‘dosti’ or friendships made in the game. The launch film is a montage film highlighting the various ways in which Indians have made the game their own through their rituals, quirks and typical Indian ways of living, relationships and bonding.

The campaign aims at highlighting some of the key elements from the game that defines Battlegrounds as a brand. It captures the ‘Made in India’ nuances like friendships that are made and strengthened while gaming, spirit of competition, and the idiosyncrasies of the Indian gamer. All these themes have been integrated in the campaign. The aim was to create memorable films that bring alive the diversity, inclusivity, unique traits and idiosyncrasies of the players that truly make Battlegrounds Mobile India a game like no other, Chetan Kapoor, senior creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, stated. “While producing films of this scale was a challenge in these times, we believe we’ve managed to create ad films that will be liked as much as the game is loved,” he added.

The launch campaign will be promoted heavily on digital mediums, while the second film will be launched shortly.

