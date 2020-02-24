Saatchi Propagate bags Harappa education’s creative and communication mandate

Harappa’s learning platform develops the right workplace habits that leads to organisational success and better careers is about more than just creating great content.

Publicis Groupe’s new age communication specialist agency, Saatchi Propagate has bagged the creative and communication mandate for Harappa Education. Saatchi Propagate and Harappa will work closely to establish their leadership in the fast-growing category of professional skilling with its digital and social media at the core of its brand-building efforts.“We have found a partner who understands the nuances of the category and the landscape we operate in. Saatchi Propagate’s creative approach, insightful team and focus on driving business outcomes gives us great confidence about partnering with them for our brand-building journey,” Shreyasi Singh, founder and CEO, Harappa Education said.

According to Priya Jayaraman, CEO, Saatchi Propagate, Harappa’s learning platform develops the right workplace habits that leads to organisational success and better careers is about more than just creating great content. “It actually gives us the opportunity to impact the lives of so many people who can benefit from Harappa’s innovative curriculum,” she added

Established in 2018 by higher educationist Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh, Harappa Education is an online learning institution that aims to become a high-quality learning destination for young professionals, regardless of their area of specialisation. Its curriculum of 5 Habits and 25 Skills, delivered through an engaging “online-first” approach, claims to address a core gap in higher education. Harappa aims to address this need at scale by leveraging the most innovative digital learning technologies and online pedagogical tools.

Saatchi Propagate is L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s new-age specialist, digital creative agency with offices across Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. Some of the agency’s clients include Max Life Insurance, Intuit Quickbooks, Practo Healthcare, GE Healthcare, ESPN Cricinfo, Wipro, DailyHunt, Google India, Amazon India, P&G among others.

