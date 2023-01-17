Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate names Prachi Bali as business head and EVP

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has announced the appointment of Prachi Bali as business head and executive vice president. In her new role, she will helm the national mandate for the agency and report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate had a good 2022, due to a strong leadership team and trusted client partners, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said. “Bali’s appointment further strengthens the leadership team. Her ability to lay down the building blocks for success, varied experience in cross-category platforms and leading large teams towards a common agenda, will help SSP become a more strong and more solid player in the digital space in India,” he added.

Prior to her current appointment, Bali was at FoxyMoron as the national head, client partners, where she spent nearly a decade. She was responsible for building the digital foundation for brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles, among others. Moreover, she was also the co-founder of Project Chirag where she led the Chirag Rural Development Foundation which aims to provide every rural household with the right to light.

