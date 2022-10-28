Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate names Jaspreet Oberoi as its vice president

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has appointed Jaspreet Oberoi as the company’s vice president. As per the company, Oberoi will play a vital part in driving new business growth and strengthening client relationships at the agency. She will report to Charles Victor, chief operating officer (COO), Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Oberoi perfectly reflects the agency’s ownership ethos, having had it hardwired into her during her formative years at the company, Charles Victor, COO, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, said. “Jaspreet has managed the largest digital business, almost single-handedly. I believe that she will be an integral part of the agency’s future,” he added.

Prior to her latest appointment, Oberoi was the director of client services at Ogilvy India, where she was managing multiple projects such as the launch of the new global brand Vi (formerly Vodafone) during the pandemic. Her career trajectory also includes leadership experiences at L & K Saatchi and Saatchi, Accenture, Gozoop, 4am worldwide (formerly Tag Vinnatti) and Asentech. In her portfolio, she has spearheaded various projects for multiple brands such as Procter & Gamble, Vodafone, DBS Bank, HSBC, Bombay Dyeing, Idea Cellular, among others.

Also Read: Tammy Henault appointed as the chief marketing officer of the NBA

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook