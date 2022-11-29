SaaS-based firm SingleInterface plans its Southeast Asia expansion by the end of FY2024

SingleInterface, a SaaS-based hyperlocal marketing and commerce platform, plans to expand its presence in the Southeast Asia region by Q1, FY24, Tarun Sobhani, founder and CEO, SingleInterface, told Brandwagon Online. “The upcoming business from Southeast Asia will account for 15-20% of our revenue by the end of FY24,” he added. While he refused to divulge the company’s earning details, Sobhani claimed that the company has been profitable for the last two years.

The company provides three principal offerings, namely, presence building, engagement, and transactions. According to the company, 85% of its total revenue is accounted for by presence-building, which it claims is its core product. “About 15% of our revenue comes from the engagement base of the business,” he added. Meanwhile, for its third part of the business, that is transaction offering, the company claims to be testing with around four or five clients to gain feedback, and hence has negligible contribution to the total revenue.

Furthermore, the firm claims that about 20% of its clients are subscribed to integrated presence and engagement building. “Around 30 of the overall 150-160 brands have subscribed to our engagement offering,” he highlighted.

Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI), auto, and consumer durables are some sectors where the company claims to provide services. “Under Banking, we have HDFC besides Tata Motors, Skoda, and Honda Motors as our clients. In the consumer durables category, we work with Panasonic, Samsung and OnePlus to name a few,” he added.

