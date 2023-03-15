S8UL partners with KRAFTON for India launch of their latest game ‘Road to Valor: Empires’

S8UL, Indian esports organisation has announced a partnership with KRAFTON, makers of battle royale game – Battlegrounds Mobile India, for the Indian launch of their latest mobile game, Road to Valor: Empires. As per the company, this is a one-of-a-kind partnership in India between a developer and an esports organisation with an aim to boost the growth of the Indian gaming ecosystem.

“We’re happy to partner with KRAFTON for the Indian launch of Road to Valor: Empires, and we’re optimistic about the impact this game can have on the Indian gaming industry,” said Animesh Agarwal and Lokesh Jain, co-owners of S8UL. They further added,” As talent partners, we are all set to provide all necessary support to showcase the game to the Indian audience and create opportunities for all Indian gamers, streamers, and esports players. With Krafton, we have planned a lot of fun surprises in-game and through our gamers. Both our orgs have been dedicated to gaming in India, and we are grateful to come together with Krafton and do this. Looking forward”

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India said, “Road To Valor: Empires is our first casual game for the Indian market and we are keen on publishing more such India-specific games in the future. With the addition of Hindi as a language option and unique curated features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilizations”

Road to Valor is available in India on Play store and App store, the company informed.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook