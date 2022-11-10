S8UL onboards Snax as part of its gamer and content creator roster

Esports organisation S8UL has onboarded Raj Verma, commonly known as Snax as part of its roster of gamers and content creators. As per the company, Snax is a BGMI player and is renowned for his assaulting drills. He has nearly 1.38 million subscribers on YouTube, 8,63,000 followers on Loco, and 7,30,000 followers on Instagram, the company claimed. Apart from content creation, he will also be executing campaigns and leveraging brand deals as part of one of the leading hubs for esports and gaming content in India, the company added.

“We have already witnessed a part of Snax’s journey through 8Bit Creatives and this pan-India creator is set to have a growing year,” Lokesh Jain, co-founder, S8UL and 8Bit Creatives, said.

According to the company, through this induction, S8UL aims to move towards its vision to become the leading platform for India’s gaming content creators. The company’s roster includes Mortal, Scout, Viper, Snax, Thug, Payal, Mamba, among others. As per company claims, Snax has been invited to stay at S8UL’s gaming house worth nearly one million dollars in Mumbai.

Also Read: Viacom18 Sports ropes in actor Ranveer Singh for the launch of its NBA ad campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook