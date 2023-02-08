S8UL and Global Esports enter strategic partnership, aim to bolster Valorant ecosystem in India

Gaming companies, S8UL and Global Esports, have entered a strategic partnership to develop the Valorant Ecosystem in India, thereby integrating their PC gaming, Esports and content expertise. The companies, in a joint-statement, said that this collaboration will create opportunities for budding Valorant players, especially with the Indian industry now having plenty of titles to compete in.

While Global Esports has already secured a partnered seat at this prestigious International League, together, S8UL & GE aims to increase Valorant’s footprint in India, the statement further added.

“With this collaboration, our shared aim is to scale new heights, especially for Valorant in India, which includes expanding possibilities for our players and bringing our teams and content under one umbrella. S8UL family has the largest fan following in the entire region, our goal is to put India on the world map and make it the hub for everything Gaming & Esports” said Lokesh Jain, co-founder, S8UL.



Recently, S8UL was also awarded the “Content Group of the Year” at the globally coveted “Esports Awards 2022”.



“We aim to create even more unexpected connections, and give our audiences authentic and memorable esports experiences like never before. This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of creating a thriving and supportive gaming community in India.” added Rushindra Sinha, CEO, Global Esports.

As per the duo, they will continue exploring more avenues of working on growing this partnership, to the benefit not just of the two organisations, but of the esports & gaming industry in general.

