S4Capital’s Media Monks rebrands and integrates BizTech

MediaMonks is now an Adobe Partner which has five specialisations across Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Analytics.

S4Capital’s MediaMonks on Monday announced the rebranding and full integration of BizTech. The announcement comes after the recent digital transformation work that the agency did for brands such as ANZ bank (The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited), Australia Post Corporation, AkzoNobel and Weber, among others. MediaMonks is now an Adobe Partner which has five specialisations across Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Analytics.

According to Victor Knaap, CEO, MediaMonks, with the global team of experts combining user experience, design and technology, MediaMonks is fully equipped to lead brands digital journeys. “We can add value throughout the process– from the discovery of what a platform should be, to the defining, and implementation for the best customer experience. I look forward to taking that reputation and expertise, adding MediaMonks design thinking and rolling it out globally under one label,” he added.

Being able to include an engineering mindset through the ideation and creation phases of digital transformation projects allows BizTech to build and design with the end user in mind, as per Tim Goodman, CTO Solutions and founder, BizTech. “I look forward to working with global clients on the implementation of innovative solutions to boost their digital transformation efforts and with the team to further expand our offering,” he added

“We are Adobe Platinum Partner globally and a trusted advisor for clients in various industry verticals focused on speed, quality and value to deliver end-to-end fully integrated digital solutions at scale,” Vera Cvetkovic, VP Solutions, MediaMonks, said.

BizTech, now MediaMonks, is a highly-specialised systems integrator. BizTech works closely together with its clients, enabling it to deliver on its customers’ expectations. As a longstanding ANZ Digital Marketing Adobe Partner, it’s one of few organisations globally to ever achieve the Gold Status and AEM Specialisation, Adobe Campaign Specialisation and Analytics Specialisation as well as Adobe Certified Training Partner status. Its clients include banks, telecommunications, universities, government, retail, media companies, law enforcement and defence.

Founded in 2001 and rooted in digital, MediaMonks is a global creative production company that partners with clients across industries and markets to craft amazing work for leading businesses and brands. Operating across teams, timezones, and technologies with an incredible in-house team of more than 1500 Monks. MediaMonks has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Moscow, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Shanghai, Melbourne, and Auckland.

