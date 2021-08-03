S4Capital integrates MediaMonks and MightyHive under a single brand Media.Monks

S4Capital plc will remain the financial brand, publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and deployed amongst investors

S4Capital has launched its unitary brand by merging MediaMonks and MightyHive into Media.Monks. The new identity will be represented by a logo mark that features MightyHive’s hexagon. The single brand emphasises a shared heritage in creative content and roots in data and digital, while unifying a team of nearly 6,000 digital-first experts working as a single P&L across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries, the company said in an official statement.

S4Capital plc will remain the financial brand, publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and deployed amongst investor, financial and banking stakeholders and in reports. “The traditional, analogue holding company model is over 70 years old, dating back to Marion Harper and IPG in the 1950s and cries out for disruptive change. Digital has altered the landscape permanently and brands need a different type of organisation to execute and show up for their customers at every moment in the journey––purely digital, with data-driven creative and content, faster, better, cheaper, and with a single P&L,” Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4Capital, said.

“Our APAC team has a very strong focus on innovation, and it’s moving incredibly fast, so I can only imagine where this unitary approach will take us. We’re ready to better serve clients with the flexibility of our new brand, changing how the work gets done as we always have,” Kenny Griffiths, managing director data and digital media APAC, Media.Monks, stated on the move.

With our new joint brand, Media.Monks, we’re unifying all our pillars under the same identity, Michel de Rijk, CEO APAC, S4Capital, said. “It’s how we’re bringing all our teams together, and how we’re introducing ourselves to the world as we keep challenging the industry with the entrepreneurial mindset that characterises every single one of S4Capital’s brands. Based on a unitary structure, our strategy will provide brands across all industries with the capability to adapt and deliver with speed-to-market—which is ultimately what the new era calls for,” Rijk stated.

“The single brand was not a boardroom decision. It involved input from a broad range of teams and talent, and many of our founders,” Wesley ter Haar, co-founder, Media.Monks, said. “For our people, this means they’re all colleagues and can build amazing careers across the globe and keep going and growing. For our clients, it means they keep the same team and the day-to-day they love—but now have even simpler access to an amazingly deep pool of specialist talent. Consolidation is an engine to innovate and this makes it easier to help our clients show up better for theirs,” he added further.

“Integrating the MightyHive hexagon into Media.Monks is a great representation of our unitary team, but even more so it reflects our operational model,” Chris Martin, co-founder, Media.Monks, said.

