S4 Capital posts 19.4% rise in like-for-like gross profits; to merge Jam3 with MediaMonks

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, which includes MediaMonks and MightyHive, posted a 19.4% rise in like-for-like gross profit in 2020 to reach £295.2 million, the company reported on Thursday. The company’s billings rose to £653.4 million, up 43.4% on a reported basis, up 19.6% like-for-like and pro-forma billings stood at £768.4 million, up 22.3%.

The company also posted an operating profit of £8.1million versus an operating loss of £3.8 million in 2019. While, profit before income tax stood at £3.1 million, after charging adjusting items, versus a loss of £9.2 million in 2019. On a reported basis, the company posted a statutory loss of £3.9 million after charging adjusting items after taxation.

S4 Capital announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement in relation to a combination of MediaMonks with design and experience agency, Jam3, based in Toronto with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Uruguay.

In January 2021, MediaMonks announced combinations with Decoded Advertising, an integrated, creative, technology and media agency, based in New York and also combined with Tomorrow, a Shanghai-based, creative agency as well as with Staud Studios, a high-end creative, production studio, specialising in the automotive industry.

Also, in January, MightyHive announced a combination with Metric Theory, an integrated performance marketing agency, providing services across search, social and commerce media. In February, MightyHive acquired the assets of Datalicious Australia, a Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane-based data & analytics company.

“Our second full financial year was again outstandingly successful. Having established brand awareness and secured brand trial in the back end of 2018 and in 2019, we set about converting client relationships at scale and now have five “Whoppers” secure or in sight, in line with our ultimate 20 squared objective, that is 20 clients each generating revenues of over $20 million per annum,” Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4Capital plc said.

“We continued to grow our top line and bottom line at industry leading rates, despite covid-19 and exhibited agility in developing new content revenue streams quickly, such as robotic production, animation and on-line events and driving data and digital marketing net revenues, particularly in the fourth quarter and into this year,” he added.

