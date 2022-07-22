scorecardresearch

RWC announces strategic deal with IBS

According to a company statement on Thursday, recently the cruise company has implemented iTravel cruise enterprise reservation, IBS’s next-generation guest-centric cruise reservation system.

Singapore based Resorts World Cruises (RWC), a Asian luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, has announced signing of a strategic deal with IBS software for offering customers a digital and enriching shopping experience to its customers.

The platform has been developed to redefine how cruise lines package and deliver services in response to ever-changing traveler demands, and transform back-end operations, the company said.

“We are committed towards equipping itself with a modern, fully digital landscape to increase efficiency and implement transformational service to meet the evolving demands of today’s consumers”, Michael Goh, President, RWC, said.

