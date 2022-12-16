Russell Barrett to move from BBH India

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency, has announced Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, will move on from the agency to pursue other opportunities, as per an official statement. Furthermore, Himanshu Saxena COO, MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.

According to the statement, Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India.

“Russell has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together,” Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia, Chairman BBH India said.

“We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon,” he further added.