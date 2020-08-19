RUSK MEDIA launches YouTube channel ‘BINGE’ for regional focused content

Rusk Media is a new age, digital entertainment media company.

Rusk Media has launched a new YouTube channel titled ‘BINGE’, with an aim to create premium content for the regional markets. This announcement comes after the strategic acquisition of infotainment platform, Digital Commentary, who will head content for this channel. Specifically targeted to tap viewers based in UP, Bihar and parts of Madhya Pradesh between the age group of 16-35 years, BINGE will produce fictional content in the form of short video stories and web series that will be distributed across its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms.

With over 40% of India’s smartphone users residing in the regional markets, the availability of premium entertainment content for those viewers on digital mediums has been skewed, Mayank Yadav, CEO, Rusk Media, said. “We launched BINGE to address the existing gap, we decided to launch BINGE that will focus on telling stories that are of interest to people in those regional markets, with popular dialects of Hindi language. Additionally, through advertiser integrated short form content on BINGE, we want to support the brands in reaching out to the regional audiences,” he stated

For Kshitiz Sudhakar, Creative Director, Binge, with easy access to internet and smart phones, people have been turning to social media and content platforms for their regular dose of entertainment – be it in the metropolitan cities or the other towns. “While the urban population has a lot of options for entertainment content on social media, viewers in the regional markets lack access to quality premium content,” he added.

