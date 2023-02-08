Rural Electrification Corporation to fund BFI, aims at boosting Indian boxing’s development

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, has announced a spending of Rs 30 crore on Boxing Federation of India (BFI) as part of its CSR initiative.

Through this initiative, the company said that it aims to support the development of Indian boxing over the period of next three years. BFI, on the other hand, will be utilising this fund to conduct an international training camp in New Delhi between March 3 to March 12, 2023, ahead of the upcoming 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

“REC’s commitment towards nation-building constitutes their core value and this is no different to BFI’s vision and goal of transforming India into a boxing powerhouse globally,” said Debojo Maharshi, BFI vice president and head of marketing.

Through this partnership, REC will also provide support in conducting international camps for national boxers across all age categories and will also contribute in grassroots development by empowering state-level training academies and coaches to shape the future of Indian boxing.

“This partnership will bolster our efforts in identifying fresh talents and taking the game to the furthest corner of the country in a much more deep-rooted manner. Our objective is also to explore if India can host more international camps and invite foreign teams just like the upcoming camp before the World Championships, which will help boxers not only to acclimatise but also get all-important sparring before the crucial tournament,” he further added.

In recent years, Indian boxing has upped its game and has clinched 140 medals at the top international tournaments besides jumping spots to rank third among all the boxing nations in the world.

