Rupesh Lunkad joins TeamViewer as managing director for India

TeamViewer, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Rupesh Lunkad as managing director for India. He will be responsible for spearheading the business and creating value for its customers in their digital transformation journey, strengthening partnerships and scaling investments in the region. Lunkad will succeed Krunal Patel, who played an integral role in establishing TeamViewer’s operations in India since 2018.

“With his strong sales leadership, immense technology expertise, and deep understanding of driving business in the region, we are certain that he will enable us to expand our footprint in the India market and create a strong ecosystem of alliances with our partners,” Sojung Lee, president – Asia Pacific, TeamViewer said.

Lunkad comes with more than 16 years of experience in strategy, delivery, product management, digital transformation, and IT leadership. He is an experienced advisor to enterprise businesses and has a strong track record of helping companies with their digital transformation initiatives and align their long-term business objectives with technology strategies based on a customer-centric approach. In the past, he has helmed key positions with leading tech players such as SAP India and Wipro.

In his tenure at SAP India, Lunkad was responsible for go-to-market strategies for new business verticals as well as for strategic initiatives leveraging its partner ecosystem for business development and expansion. He also introduced and fronted SAP’s S/4HANA cloud business in India. At Wipro, he served in several leadership roles with enterprise sales and business responsibility. Prior to joining TeamViewer India, he has worked as chief revenue officer at system integrator SAVIC Technologies where he enabled the organisation to expand its business and advance investments in the areas of cloud computing, customer experience, and transformational solutions.

“TeamViewer is a pioneer in remote connectivity and now also leading in digital workplace solutions based on Augmented Reality. Over the years, the company has demonstrated its capabilities to support India’s growing digital economy. I look forward to joining TeamViewer to further position the company as a value-creating partner in enterprise digital transformation, especially in the context of the continuous conversion of IT and OT in Industry 4.0,” Lunkad stated.

