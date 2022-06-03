Rupeek launches new campaign with Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani

Rupeek, the doorstep gold loan company, has announced gold loans at 0.49% interest per month. To promote the 0.49% offering, the company has gone live with a 360-degree marketing campaign that features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.

The TVC highlights the pain points of the customer seeking a gold loan. While the offering is live in all the cities where Rupeek operates, a marketing campaign across TV, OOH and digital is live in key markets such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

“Our new 0.49% p.m. interest rate offering is in-line with Rupeek’s plan to provide customers with an easy access to secured credit and help them accomplish their aspirational goals. While India continues to look for better options to avail credit, Rupeek’s flagship, technology backed doorstep gold loan has been a runaway success and we will continue to deliver our gold standard consumer experience across cities,” Shalabh Atray, SVP, marketing and digital, Rupeek, said.

Rupeek’s aim is to set the foundation for tech-led gold monetisation in the country through unique, industry-first innovations and unlock growth and credit for a billion Indians.

