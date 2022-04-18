RuPay rolls out ‘RuPay. Be On-The-Go’ campaign with Ishant Sharma

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign ‘RuPay. Be On-The-Go’. Featuring cricketer Ishant Sharma, the campaign aims to highlight the benefits of RuPay on-the-go on cards and other form factors such as smartwatches, keychains, mobile stickers, and wristbands. The campaign was released on television, OTT, digital, and social media platforms. To endorse the campaign on Twitter, the brand has also roped in cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle and former cricketer, Virender Sehwag. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign features four short films which highlight the multiple benefits of RuPay on-the-go concept in various situations involving payments for international use, for paying using RuPay on-the-go enabled watch and keychain, and for bus/metro travel.

The film revolves around the banter between three characters- an umpire struggling with payments, a batsman who knows how useful RuPay is, and who takes it upon himself to educate the umpire on it, and Ishant Sharma. The umpire gets distracted by the RuPay offerings that the batsman is sharing with him and doesn’t notice that Sharma has bowled, rapped the opener on the pads, and is screaming ‘Howzzatt’, waiting for an ‘out’ from him. What follows is a ‘match freeze’ where the entire match pauses, as we see Sharma trying to catch the umpire’s attention by shouting ‘Howzzatt’ in different ways. With RuPay on umpire’s mind and his conversation with the non-striker going on, he registers Sharma’s appeal and raises his finger finally shouting ‘out-standing’ for RuPay.

Through the films, the company seeks to underscore the availability and accessibility of the RuPay cards. “The films show that banks in India are issuing RuPay debit cards and a large number of banks and prepaid/credit card players are also issuing RuPay prepaid and credit cards. Additionally, the films also create awareness amongst customers to ensure activating their cards for contactless, e-commerce, and international transactions per the regulatory requirements in India,” the company stated.

