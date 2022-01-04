RuPay Prime Volleyball League announces ShareChat, Moj as official content partners

The teams and players will also create their profiles on the platforms to engage with fans

RuPay Prime Volleyball League has onboarded social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj as official content partners. The league intends to work closely with the two platforms to share content and catch the imagination of the volleyball fans with this association. The teams and players will also create their profiles on the platforms to engage with fans through some contests and challenges.



“Volleyball’s popularity has been increasing over the years amongst users across India and we are eager to share engaging content around the sport with our community. We are looking forward to bringing Volleyball alive on our platforms with this association,” Shashank Shekhar, sr. director content strategy and operations, Sharechat and Moj said.



The RuPay Prime Volleyball League will feature seven franchises from seven different cities including Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts. SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will broadcast the league from February 5, 2022. The league is exclusively marketed by sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures.



“It’s fantastic to associate with India’s most popular social media and short video apps. It’s imperative for us to take the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to all corners of the country, and therefore with the association with ShareChat and Moj, we are looking to share engaging content with the volleyball fans and give them an opportunity to experience the RuPay Prime Volleyball League from their respective locations. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ShareChat and Moj,” Tuhin Mishra, co-founder and MD, Baseline Ventures, said.

