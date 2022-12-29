scorecardresearch
RuPay partners with JCB International for international cashback offer

According to the company, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive a 40% cashback on purchases made at retail stores in Thailand, Singapore, and Bahrain

Written by BrandWagon Online
The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period, it claimed

RuPay has announced its partnership with JCB International Co Ltd to launch its second phase of cashback offer scheme for all RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders. According to the company, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive a 40% cashback on purchases made at retail stores in Thailand, Singapore, and Bahrain, between 29 December 2022 and 31 March 2023, it claimed.

After launching the first phase of this offer and receiving positive feedback on it, we now want to expand the offering to more geographies so that an extended pool of Indian travellers can benefit from the cashbacks, Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products, NPCI, said. “During the New Year season, Thailand, Singapore, and Bahrain typically see an influx of Indian tourists. Therefore, we have attempted to synchronise the appropriate locations with the opportune time in introducing the continuation of our cashback offer scheme for RuPay JCB cardholders,” he added,

Additionally, the company stated that in accordance with the offer scheme, RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders are being offered identical cashback benefits for in-store purchases made in Australia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via their cards up until 31 December 2022, it further asserted.

Moreover, the company is looking towards a growing international acceptance network and the sustaining actualisation of the pent-up demand for international travel, it claimed.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 06:03:00 pm