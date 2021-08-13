RuPay launches new campaign to promote contactless payments

The campaign features multiple digital films that revolve around the idea of payment distancing

RuPay has launched strategic campaign to promote contactless payments, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday. The campaign titled #FollowPaymentDistancing asks consumers to start ‘payment distancing’ and switch to contactless digital payments with RuPay Contactless Cards. While it emphasises ‘payment distancing’ is a key measure, the campaign also captures all safety norms for social distancing.

“We believe that contactless is the present and future of payments. With this campaign, our purpose is to educate and encourage consumers for an upgrade in their card payment experience; an upgrade that spurs innovations in the timeliness, convenience, safety, and security of contactless payments, be it in the online or physical environment,” Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said.

RuPay Contactless cards show the synergy between technology and innovation with multiple unique features, Rai added. The campaign tries to persuade people to pay safely and timely from a distance.

#FollowPaymentDistancing is running on social media platforms and digital channels. The campaign features multiple digital films that revolve around the idea of payment distancing with RuPay Contactless, portrayed in different everyday situations. It wants to communicate to the audience, both merchants and consumers, the benefits of using contactless payments.

RuPay contactless cards allow customers to pay seamlessly with ‘Tap and Pay’ option at the merchant location without entering the pin for transactions up to Rs 5,000. In addition, RuPay is ready to roll out RuPay On-The-Go Wearable technology, the company said. Customers can now also use RuPay AUTOPAY facility service for convenient touch-free transactions.

NPCI, incorporated in 2008, is focussed on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems with help of technology, it said in a statement. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost, the statement added.

