RuPay announced as title sponsor of Prime Volleyball League

RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has come on board as the title sponsor of the Prime Volleyball League. RuPay has acquired the title sponsorship rights for three years of India’s latest franchise-based sports league, which is set to start in early 2022.

The Prime Volleyball League will witness seven franchises from seven different cities – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts – battle it out for the trophy. The tournament will consist of 24 games and the Prime Volleyball League player auction will be held in Kochi on December 14, 2021. The League will shortly be announcing the schedule for the coming season.

“We are absolutely delighted to associate with the Prime Volleyball League as the title sponsor for three years. With RuPay, we are continuously innovating and powering the digital payments ecosystem in India. Similarly, we believe that the Prime Volleyball League will certainly provide a bigger boost to the growth of the volleyball sport and players in our country and therefore we are excited to play our part in the evolution of volleyball in India,” Rajeeth Pillai, chief relationship management and marketing, NPCI said.

For Tuhin Mishra, co-founder and MD, Baseline Ventures, volleyball is one of the biggest global sports and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India. “Volleyball as a sport is fast-paced, exciting and people from all walks of life play and have played the sport. This sport is a great connection for RuPay as it has so successfully connected the nation with its digital initiatives. RuPay has a strong global footprint as well,” he added.

