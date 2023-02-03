Rungta Steel TMT unveils new TVC starring Ranbir and Alia

Rungta Steel of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) announces its new television commercial called lasting relationship, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.



In the TVC, the actors are seen in an exchange where Kapoor is seen discussing the standout features of what Bhatt assumes one to be about their relationship but turns out it was Rungta Steel TMT Bar that Ranbir talks about- one that is long lasting, strong, shock-absorbent and stays by your side. The TVC ends with the tagline ‘Ekdum Solid’ indicating the presence of Rungta Steel TMT Bars.

Talking about the new TVC, Arvind Kumar, senior GM and head, sales & marketing (TMT), said, “The TVC campaign was conceptualized to communicate the key role of Rungta Steel TMT Bar and services that has enabled customers to use the product in a plethora of applications. The core thought for the campaign was to bring to focus our relationship with all our stakeholders that is at the heart of everything we do”.

