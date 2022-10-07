Rungta Steel TMT Bar unveils a new campaign with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Steel manufacturer Rungta Mines Ltd, which markets its product under the brand name Rungta Steel TMT Bar, has rolled out its new television commercial (TVC) featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

“Our goal is to grow our steel production capacity, and we anticipate that the new campaign will assist us in doing so. We need the help of our channel partners as well to maximise the impact of our expansion plan and to boost sales even more. In order to assist our efforts, Rungta Steel has developed 360-degree branding initiatives to widen its horizons in new markets. We want to be present across all of India’s markets very soon,” spokesperson of Rungta Mines Ltd., said.

In the TV commercial, Bhatt and Kapoor are seen talking about their new home while spending time together in their living room. Kapoor explains to Bhatt how Rungta Steel TMT bar is manufactured using technology and engineering to guarantee that structures made from them are built with superior strength and shock resistance, which will add a solid foundation to their new home.

As per the company, Rungta Steel TMT bars have built-in qualities such as consistent grades, tolerances, and dimensions that guarantee consistency in quality and stability. “These steel bars undergo a series of rigorous quality checks after production to guarantee extended stability, durability, and flawless workability,” the company added. The same features have been highlighted in the latest TVC.

