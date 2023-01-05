Rungta Mines Ltd rolls out new TVC featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Steel manufacturing company, Rungta Mines Limited has rolled outs its latest #EkdumSolid campaign featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Through the campaign, the company reiterates Rungta Steel’s message to serve its consumers with an increasing portfolio of products with the commitment to creating values for all its stakeholders and a relentless drive to be #EkdumSolid, it claimed.

Rungta Steel has invested heavily to provide a diverse portfolio of products, a spokesperson from Rungta Mines Ltd said. “Our latest Wire Rod segment will enable key end users to use the product in a variety of applications,” they added.

The TVC campaign showcases actors enjoying a conversation but one that it claims is asserted by a shared value of a strong foundation across relationships and homes that embodies the Wire Rod product. The Rungta Wire Rod will be available across pan India and will be targeted towards the HB wire industry, cable industry, electrode manufacturers and special grade end users through the wire rods, it further asserted.

