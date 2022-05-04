RummyCulture brings Suresh Raina as the face of ‘Culture of Champions’ campaign

Gameskraft application RummyCulture has launched the next phase of its ‘Culture of Champions’ campaign, featuring cricketer Suresh Raina. With the campaign, the company aims to bring the game to newer generations of players. According to the company, Raina’s appointment is in line with the company’s effort to strengthen the brand’s vision of changing people’s perception of rummy, reaffirming it as a game of skill, like any other sport. The ad film was launched during the current IPL campaign on TV, Hotstar, and other digital channels.

The latest campaign continues the company’s efforts to introduce rummy to a large audience and build stories around the game, Amit Kushwaha, head, brand strategy, Gameskraft, said. “Changing people’s preconceptions through our storytelling, focusing on aspects of skill and strategy has been a priority. Raina is an apt choice to deliver our message and invite people to online rummy in a secure environment,” he added further.

For Suresh Raina, being successful at rummy requires the same mental skill, concentration, and looking at competitor strategy as judging a difficult situation on the cricket field. “RummyCulture’s appeal lies in its focus on becoming a trusted platform for rummy players and how it brings together players while constantly testing their skills with real players,” he stated.

The ‘Culture of Champions’ campaign was launched last year and featured sportspersons such as Abhinav Bindra, Harbhajan Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Pankaj Advani.

Launched in 2017 by Gameskraft, RummyCulture claims to have a community of over one crore users. The platform’s games are designed on a user-friendly UI and the platform is also random number generator (RNG) certified, as per the company.

