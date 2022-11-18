RummyCircle ropes in Hrithik Roshan for the third edition of its Raho Ek Kadam Aage campaign

RummyCircle has rolled out its ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ campaign with two ad films featuring actor Hrithik Roshan. The campaign was conceptualised and designed by DDB Mudra. According to the company, the third edition of the campaign is based on the idea of ‘Chaar Kadam Aage Socho Aur Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ to emphasise foresight, skill and intelligence to stay ahead in a game of Rummy. The company claimed that the multimedia campaign spans several platforms including TV, digital, out-of-home (OOH) and social media platforms.

This time, the campaign thought and core messaging come with the narrative of the films which highlight the philosophy of foresight, quick thinking and accurately gauging the moves of your opponent, Avik Das Kanungo, associate vice president- brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7, said. “We are confident that the campaign shall touch a chord with our audience and strengthen their engagement with the platform,” he added.

The #RahoEkKadamAage campaign’s ad films show Roshan planning several steps ahead and strategically chalking out his moves in order to successfully tackle obstacles in his way.

Also Read: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 10 To 17 Nov 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

L