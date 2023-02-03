RummyCircle kickstarts new campaign ‘Raho ek kadam aage’ with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan

RummyCircle, an online gaming platform, has launched the fourth edition of its ‘Raho ek kadam aage’ campaign with brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan.

The new campaign, while emphasising on the importance of foresight, skill, and intelligence for responsible gameplay, features the stories of how the actor uses his skills to deal with real-life scenarios and his game of online rummy.

“We’ve had an extremely exciting year where we’ve attempted to build the category and reinforce the core brand message of skilled and responsible gameplay while showcasing the thrill of the game. The campaigns have been successful in highlighting RummyCircle as a preferred platform for online rummy where players can hone their gameplay and compete with other skilled players.” said Das Kanungo, Associate Vice President- Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said

The year-long campaign has featured multiple creative films around the central theme of skill gaming using the catch line of Raho Ek Kadam Aage. Four campaigns have been released in a span of a year-long engagement with the actor.

The film, which has been designed by DDB Mudra, shows Hrithik set in a surreal space where he equates the importance of choosing the right script, with making the right moves in the game of Rummy. He’s also seen carefully making a ‘choice’ to discard and pick the right cards in the game.

The fourth leg of this multi-media campaign will be digitally led and will be led at video platforms such as YouTube and Sharechat as well as various OTT and social media platforms.

