Rugby World Cup France 2023 onboards BookMyShow as the official travel agent in India

BookMyShow has been appointed as the official travel agent from India for Rugby World Cup 2023. The tourney is set to take place in France between 8 September, 2023 and 28 October, 2023. As per the partnership, BookMyShow will offer ticket-inclusive travel packages. In addition to these, the platform will also offer customised package options for corporate incentive groups for their partners and employees. Fans in the country will be able to book these packages starting 25 August, 2021 and experience the action live in stadia.

The upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in France marks an iconic event in the world of sports, with fans across the globe, Anil Makhija, COO – live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow said. “Over the years, BookMyShow has partnered with global sporting events, enabling an experience and bringing fans closer to the sport they love. As the official travel agent, we aim to offer a combination of the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the charm of France to millions of our users in the country,” he added.

Rugby World Cup France 2023 will commemorate the 200 years for Rugby and will be the tenth World Cup for the sport. The tournament is expected to host more than 450,000 international spectators with more than two million tickets being available across venues. This sporting event will provide fans a perfect platform to enjoy matches and experience France’s hospitality and tourism options, Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France to India, said. “Taking place across ten cities of France, visitors will also have the opportunities to experience different facets of the distinctive culture, gastronomy, history and heritage of each of these cities. Paris will also be hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, which will boost France’s strong association with sports and global sporting events,” he added.

A total of ten cities from Lille in the North to Toulouse in the South will host 20 teams playing 48 matches across nine venues in France to compete for the Webb Ellis Cup. The opening match scheduled on 8 September, 2023 will be played between the host country France and New Zealand at the Stade de France.

