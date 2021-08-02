Ruchika Gupta named CMO at Luminous Power Technologies

Gupta will report to Vipul Sabharwal, managing director, Luminous Power Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies has announced the elevation of Ruchika Gupta as the chief marketing officer. She was earlier an assistant vice president (AVP), marketing communications at the company.

In her new role, Gupta will now lead the marketing function and will also report to Vipul Sabharwal, managing director, Luminous Power Technologies. She will cover aspects like overseeing brand management, digital consumer experience, and development of marketing and advertising initiatives with a strong focus on overall brand building at Luminous Power Technologies.

She joined the company in 2016 as AVP for marketing communications, after having worked with firms like Microsoft, Nokia, and Nestle India. Gupta is an accomplished marketing professional with over two decades of experience in brand strategy, marketing, and consumer insights. At Luminous, she has played a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s growth and strengthening the brand’s leadership in the consumer home appliances category, the company said in a statement.

“After some phenomenal and inspired work here, I have great confidence in Ruchika, and I believe now it’s time for her to reach greater heights with her new role. With her strong domain knowledge, expertise in brand transformation, digital marketing, PR, consumer, and market strategy, Ruchika to bring in a new perspective, a thrust to the overall strategy and take our brands to new horizons,” Vipul Sabharwal, managing director, Luminous Power Technologies, said.

“Over the last few years, our brands have been on a transformation journey and it is now at a stage where business as usual no longer applies. The pandemic forced us all to take a hard look at the strengths we all bring to the table – and am glad that the positive results shone through. Going forward my job will be to ensure that we cement our thoughts as well as business leadership in the market,” Gupta added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook