Rucept raises seed funding led by Arka Venture Labs

The funds will be utilised to expand the team, build infrastructure and operations, and for validating the market.

In-app merchandising platform Rucept has raised seed funding for an undisclosed amount. The funding is led by Arka Venture Lab, along with the participation from silicon valley angels. The funds will be utilised to expand the team, build infrastructure and operations, and for validating the market.

Rucept is an in-app merchandising platform for video games. The platform empowers the global supply chain, enabling games and metaverse creators to showcase custom merchandise and blockchain based digital merchandise within the apps or on their website via an SDK. Rucept has been working on creating a next-gen supply chain connecting games, players, and factories to enable studios of all sizes to create engaging consumer products and shopping experiences while reducing the production, inventory, and other design costs from their merchandising efforts.

Mudit Khurana, founder, and CEO, Rucept, said, “The Internet has made it easy for creators to publish and distribute content; however, this sort of democratization has still not fully materialized for physical products. We believe making physical products should be as easy as posting on Twitter or medium. We are looking forward to delighting more than 3 billion players in the world with ‘real-world’ items from their most cherished games.”

Adding to this Aditya Nishtala, Arka Venture Labs, shared, “Gaming is rapidly becoming the most engaged form of entertainment, and merchandising is at the core of this experience. Gaming studios are finding it hard to offer a customized merchandising experience at scale. Rucept is bridging this gap between manufacturers and studios and building ‘Merchandising-as-a-service’ to make and sell custom merchandise and blockchain-based digital merchandise inside their app/website via an SDK utterly simple.”

In India, Rucept is partnering and supporting indie titles such as Autoraja by BornMonkie Studios and Ogre Head Studios while actively expanding their footprint and establishing a presence in India as well.

Read also: Sahicoin raises $1.75 million in seed funding from Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital, and other investors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook