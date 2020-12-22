Rubrik names Ritesh Gupta as India country manager

Gupta will spearhead Rubrik India, driving business through the existing partner ecosystem and establishing new partnerships with local system integrators and tech alliances

Rubrik, a cloud data management company, has appointed Ritesh Gupta as its country manager for India. Gupta will spearhead Rubrik India, driving business through the existing partner ecosystem and establishing new partnerships with local system integrators and tech alliances. Gupta joins Rubrik from Nutanix where he led the India West region business since 2016.

“I’m excited to have Ritesh join the leadership team to lead our India business, as we continue to expand our presence across the Asia Pacific region,” Kamal Brar, vice president and general manager, Rubrik, Asia Pacific and Japan, said. “India represents a tremendous market opportunity for us to accelerate cloud transformations at scale, we continue to deliver disruptive innovation focused on our customers most valuable asset, their “data” – enabling seamless cloud protection, orchestration, security and governance across multi-cloud and hybrid environments,” he added further.

“I am excited to be part of a company that is on a hyper-growth journey. Through my initial interactions with partners and customers, they have given me encouraging feedback on Rubrik Cloud Data Management solutions innovation where we help them drive more business value with their data, ensure business continuity in case of a ransomware attack and most importantly accelerate their digital transformation journey,” Gupta added on his appointment.

Founded in 2014, Rubrik, enables enterprises to maximise value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and the cloud. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Nobel Hygiene’s Kartik Johari on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Read Also: Movies genre registered 24% rise in average ad volumes per day during August-December 2020: TAM AdEx

Read Also: Within the M&E industry, the pandemic took its biggest toll on the film exhibition segment: ICRA

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook