RR Kabel launches #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva campaign with Akshay Kumar

RR Kabel has launched the second ad film of its television campaign #FireSeJyaadaJaanLeva featuring actor Akshay Kumar across TV channels. The campaign was launched to create awareness around the use of quality wires to ensure safety during a fire breakout. The film for the campaign has been released on all major TV channels in multiple languages and across the company’s social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and is accompanied by various social media activities.

At RR Kabel, the focus has been on safety with its wires and cables’ technology, Kirti Kabra, director, RR Kabel Limited, said. “Our aim is to create awareness about the importance of choosing the right quality wires for your homes. With this campaign, we are trying to break the myth that fire is a lethal killer during an outbreak. Rather it is the toxic smoke emitted during the fire outbreak that leads to loss of life,” she added.

The film highlights how a house is just a four walled structure built with emotions. Yet, the quality of wires used in the walls of those homes is overlooked. Featuring RR Kabel’s FIREX LS0H (Low Smoke Zero Halogen), the TVC creates awareness about the choice of right wires for the safety of a home. Fire is fatal during a short circuit but the black toxic smoke that emits from the regular PVC wires can be more lethal.

The new TVC resonates with the brand’s proposition ‘Akalmand bano sahi chuno’ by urging audiences to prioritise safety while choosing cables for their homes.

RR Kabel, offers a wide range of wires and cables for various residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure purposes. RR Kabel is part of RR Global, a conglomerate in the electrical sector with a global presence.

