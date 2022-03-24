Royal Challengers Bangalore signs StockGro as the official sponsor

The platform will connect with cricket fans and will focus on its brand recall among them

Social and gaming investment platform StockGro has become the official sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season. With this association for the entire season of 2022, the platform will connect with Indian cricket fans and focus on brand recall among them. In addition to advertisements on the Hotstar app, StockGro will use brand collateral to deepen its sponsorship, where the organisation will distribute company merchandise such as miniature bats and replica jerseys signed by the RCB players.

“The lineage of cricket enthusiasts, especially of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is a medley of young enthusiasts with whom we want to connect through this partnership. We want to build our association with the team and build a rapport with their fans to harness their interest in the stock market and financial sector,” Ajay Lakhotia, founder and CEO, StockGro, said.

The platform will also play host to the StockGro Premier League which, as per the platform, will include a giveaway of RCB x StockGro merchandise and a prize of invite-only access pass for the final screening at UB City, Bangalore for the winners.

StockGro was founded by Ajay Lakhotia, a former venture capitalist, in January 2020. It is a social investment platform with a virtual interface that enables users to discover trading strategies, compete and interact. The platform aims to help users understand the stock market nuances through gamified versions and sessions. Currently, the app claims to have about 10 million downloads and 8.5 million average monthly users. It also claims to have a network of over 325 premier Indian Institutes for whom trading competitions have been organised on the platform. Educational bodies such as ICAI-NIRC have collaborated with StockGro to integrate practical stock market learning into their curriculum.

