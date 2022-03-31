Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Himalayan Natives as its official natural foods partner

Himalayan Natives has been announced as the official natural foods partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Through this partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the company aims to amplify the brand message of healthy and clean eating – #EatStrongPlayStrong to build a sportsman-like strength as well to lead a proactive life.

The company has always championed health and clean eating and sportspeople are an epitome of that, Bhupendra Khanal, founder, Himalayan Natives, stated. “IPL is going from strength to strength every year and this is a great opportunity for us to associate with the biggest sports spectacle in India. We are based in Bengaluru and RCB being the home team, is close to our hearts,” he added.

As a part of this partnership, the company will be utilising the RCB brand assets on their retail outlets, packaging and out of home (OOH) communication, and will also create co-branded merchandise for non-commercial purposes. The brand also aims to build up customer engagement in the form of contests and giveaways where winners will stand a chance to win the franchise’s merchandise.

For Rajesh V Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Himalayan Natives’ mission of ‘health through right eating’ resonates with the franchise and the players. “We look forward to having Himalayan Natives as our official natural foods partner. We at Royal Challengers Bangalore are in agreement with and are aligned to this mission. For us, this partnership is a natural fit,” he highlighted.

Himalayan Natives claims to be an all-natural food company founded by Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma. The company aims to encourage everyone to live a healthy life by consuming food that is pure and untarnished by manual intervention.

Read Also: Bajaj Electricals unveils its air coolers range with a new ad campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook