Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Batt:RE as the official EV partner

Batt:RE has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their official EV partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The collaboration aims to bring together cricket loyalists and automotive enthusiasts under one roof.

As a part of the partnership, the company logo will feature on all sponsor panels, the official RCB website, their team bus and team car. The company will distribute signed team merchandise and memorabilia along with jerseys and bats, and a lottery draw will be held for Batt:RE customers. Additionally, the collaboration between the company and the franchise will be officially promoted through print and digital mediums.

For Nishchal Chaudhary, founder and director, Batt:RE, the franchise has garnered a lineage of cricket enthusiasts from every demographic who have become a part of the RCB family. “Our vision is to foster relations with the brand while building a rapport with their fans by conveying the message of a greener tomorrow. Through this strategic partnership we look forward to widen our horizons to a larger discerning audience who share our passion for cleaner mobility,” he added.

RCB has always been a conscious brand about the environment and sustainability and is proud to collaborate with brands who share the same ethos, Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said. “We look forward to partnering with Batt:RE in their efforts towards driving a positive environmental impact,” he stated.

Founded in 2017, Batt:RE is an electric scooter manufacturer. As per the company, it plans to invest Rs 100 crore to expand dealerships, add four products, a high-speed electric scooter and a high-speed electric motorcycle, a high speed loader and a second high-speed electric scooter to its portfolio, and enhance R&D capabilities by the end of FY23.

