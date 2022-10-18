Roposo partners with chef and entrepreneur Saransh Goila to launch cookware brand, Delishaas

Roposo has launched the cookware brand, Delishaas, in partnership with chef and entrepreneur Saransh Goila. As per the company, the brand intends to meet the rising demand for stylish yet healthy, durable, easy-to-clean cookware that appeals to modern consumers. The brand includes pans, Dutch ovens, and kadhais, which use Tri-Ply and Greblon Technology.

Through Roposo and Glance Collective, celebrity and creator-launched brands potentially reach the most relevant and interested cohorts in an entertaining way,” Mansi Jain, senior vice president (SVP) and general manager, Roposo, said. “Chef Goila’s cooking style is all about having fun in the process, which fits perfectly with our entertainment-first philosophy, and resonates well with our consumers. Delishaas aims to bring millions of cooking enthusiasts differentiated products and help us tap into the fast-growing cookware market,” she added.

According to the company, demand for aesthetic cookware that also enables healthy cooking has grown over the past few years, partly due to the pandemic that inspired people to explore home cooking more. Discerning consumers started to look beyond basic utensils and showed a preference for cookware that elevates their cooking and dining experience at home, the company claims.

The aim is to fuel the creator economy through multiple entrepreneurial opportunities, Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO, Collective Artists Network, stated. “This launch comes closely after some direct-to-consumer (D2C) products which we have launched over the past year, and we expect to bring consumers more such brands in the coming quarters,” he added.

