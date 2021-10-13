Roposo introduces creator-led, live entertainment commerce

Roposo aims to bring in multiple monetisation opportunities for its creators

Short video platform Roposo has announced the launch of a digital destination for ‘creator-led, live entertainment commerce’ marking its foray into live commerce. With this new offering, Roposo users will now be able to discover products recommended by creators on live streams and visit creator-led pop stores. In addition, Roposo will enable multiple features for social interactions on both sides of the screen in its live streams to offer users, creators and entertainers real-world authenticity and connectedness.

“Our intent is to build the largest platform for creator-led live shopping in India, and take it to Southeast Asia and USA, in the coming quarters. There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online. As we have seen in other markets, live streaming commerce, conducted by talented creators, is becoming a successful way to meet that demand,” said Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group and president and COO, Glance.

Roposo aims to bring in multiple monetisation opportunities for its creators. While creators can also run their own multi-brand pop stores on Roposo, they have the opportunities to go live on Glance lock screen as well. Hence, these creators can potentially have access to Glance’s user base of over 150 million in India, Roposo said in a statement. Furthermore, creators will have the opportunity to monetise their expertise by conducting paid masterclasses, and through ticketed live shows going forward.

“While we have several big celebrities, the real hero for Roposo will be creators; be it the young fashion designer from Mangalore who wants to live stream her collection on Roposo and sell nationwide on her own pop store, or the indie rapper from Punjab who wants to reach millions through a ticketed concert. We intend to be the platform of choice for enterprising creators, who are not only great entertainers, but are experts in their domain, have authentic connections with their audience, and are skilled at influencing buying decisions,” Mansi Jain, vice president and general manager, Roposo, stated.

Read Also: BalleBaazi.com brings Zaheer Khan on board as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook