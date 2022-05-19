Rooter ropes in Indian Cricketer Riyan Parag as a game streamer

Game streaming and Esports platform Rooter has partnered with Indian cricketer Riyan Parag in an effort to augment its gaming content creation. As per the collaboration, Parag will join Rooter as a game streamer. The streaming community on Rooter and the viewers can now connect and engage with Riyan whenever he goes live to play BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Valorant.

As India’s interest in gaming and Esports continues to expand, Rooter aims to ensure a flow of talent onboarding Rooter in order to provide gaming content, Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and COO, Rooter, said. “Our community will get the opportunity to watch Riyan, engage with him on his unique gaming tactics while he streams live on the platform and even discuss his journey as a cricketer,” he added.

Rooter was founded in 2016 by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Agarwal, and is a game streaming platform in India. Wth over 40 million downloads and 11.5 million monthly active users, Rooter claims to have one million content creators and more than 15,000 Facecam streamers creating gaming content. It hosts Esports tournaments and, therefore, encourages Esports across India, offering opportunities to players.

Parag is a young cricketer who represented India in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup and is currently playing for IPL’s Rajasthan Royals team. He follows his passion for gaming whenever he gets an opportunity.

