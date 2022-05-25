Rooter inks a strategic partnership with GodLike

Rooter has entered into a partnership with Esports team GodLike. The partnership deal provides Rooter exclusive live streaming rights for GodLike’s BGMI, Free Fire, CODM, and new forms of live gaming content. According to the company, this partnership is stated to be the biggest Esports deal in India’s history.

GodLike is one of the most popular teams in the Indian Esports ecosystem and Rooter foresees building a long-term relationship with them, Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and COO, Rooter, said. “Having their roster of professional gamers as part of our massive community will give the fans tons of exclusive content and a chance to interact with their favourite streamers. This is the biggest deal ever signed in India’s esports ecosystem, and by joining forces with GodLike, we look forward to building an enormous and competitive community of streamers and influencers on our platform,” he added.

The partnership between the two entities will not be limited to game streaming, as Rooter will also serve as a sponsor for GodLike in all the upcoming tournaments and events. Fans can catch the currently active content creators from GodLike on Rooter. They currently include, ‘Jonathan’ Amaral, Abhijeet ‘Ghatak’ Andhare, Abhishek ‘ZGOD’ Choudhary, Vivek ‘ClutchGod’ Horo, Suraj ‘Neyoo’ Majumdar, and Ashpreet ‘Gill’ Singh. All these streamers will now exclusively be seen streaming live streams on Rooter, as a part of this collaboration.

“The speed of innovation and the incredible gaming experience Rooter offers reaffirms its commitment to scale Esports in India. GODLIKE ESPORTS is known for exploring and nurturing gaming talent across India,” Amar Sanjay Chandgude, director, Godlike Esports, stated.

The Esports market size in India, although is at a nascent stage, has quickly scaled to Rs three billion in FY2021. A recent report released by EY stated that the market is expected to reach Rs 11 billion by FY2025. However, esports has a much more significant economic impact and the potential to generate an economic value of around Rs 100 billion between now and FY2025. Rooter aims to capture this opportunity by teaming up with prominent Esports teams.

