Rooter bags media rights deal for Skyesports

Indian game streaming platform Rooter has acquired the media rights for all of Skyesports’ IPs in one of the largest media rights deals in esports, for the next one year. With this deal, all of Skyesports’ original competitions will be broadcasted exclusively on Rooter.

Furthermore, the streaming platform will leverage Skyesports’ viewer base to tap into the esports market. Rooter will also be producing additional content based on Skyesports’ IPs throughout the year to offer more entertainment to fans.

“Skyesports is known for hosting some of the major esports tournaments in the country. Teaming up with a platform redefining Indian esports, this comes as a landmark deal for both entities. We will help Skyesports reach millions of fans who will get the best esports content exclusively on Rooter. We also look forward to working with Shiva Nandy and the rest of the team to provide multiple engagement opportunities for fans with esports teams on Rooter’s platform,” Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and COO, Rooter, said.

“Our goal has always been to make Skyesports’ IPs, which have been homegrown in India, more accessible. I am sure that our esports content will feel right at home on Rooter’s platform. Additionally, by distributing the media rights, we are empowering Rooter to implement strategies to further engage our already large audience. We look forward to closely working with them throughout the year to enhance the watching experience for the viewers while building esports from the grassroots level and launching more premium IPs,” Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO, Skyesports, said.

With Skyesports’ and Rooter’s aim of making esports and game streaming accessible, the tournaments will be streamed in several languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

“With Skyesports, we envisioned the creation of a closely-knit esports ecosystem at the grassroots level. We look forward to working together with Rooter to be able to accelerate our growth in terms of viewership in India,” Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said.

