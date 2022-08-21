Role metaverse is playing in influencer marketing

By Vaibhav Pathak

In layman’s terms, the metaverse is the future of all marketing, although it is merely at the tip of the iceberg today, the potential it holds is beyond our imagination. But for now, it is just a space to be invested in the future.

Despite that, we see some major brands investing in the ‘somewhat’ developed metaverse, but it still needs some time to make a mark on the Influencer marketing business. To begin with, there are a few “AI” creators that are entering the metaverse with a big bang, which means the competition is already getting there regardless of the timeline on the tech available or brands interested.

The metaverse will open doors for influencer marketing and will allow them to connect to their audience in a more personal and interactive way, they will be able to connect more, relate more, and feel that connection in a truer sense as compared to that on social media. This will lead to more diverse branding ideas and a collective creative push to inculcate more and more human connections between the brand – the influencer – and the audience.

Metaverse is making the market wider and stronger, it is most definitely making the creator economy more dynamic and as the metaverse inches closer to the vision it promises, it quite literally brings a new world in front of your eyes. This vision has the potential to make merchandising and branding, the future of business around the world, it’s as groundbreaking as the internet itself. And at the center of this world will be the ever-so-growing and flourishing Influencer marketing.

We are likely to see a stark rise in people making more metaverse-centric content and more brands reaching out to local as well as international creators.

The introduction of the metaverse itself has helped create new niches, new audiences, and new branding tactics so we can only imagine what it will look like in 10 years’ time.

For now, all that we can plan for is, how to make firm and more interactive communities over the entire social media landscape. We also need to predict and take risks on emerging platforms.

Platforms that lead us to the ecosystem that metaverse is making. These platforms and the format of content on these platforms will be the connecting dots for influencer marketing in the metaverse and the faster we start connecting these dots, the better we understand the market that metaverse has to offer.

In the end, the entire conversation hinges on the availability of tech, creators, the audience, and ease of communication. For now, the entire system functions on how creative you are and how good you are at understanding the marketing and reaching the audience that your brand/service wants to target. The metaverse simply provides us with more resources and tools to get closer and more in touch with the audience, how we utilise it will make all the difference. We are at the dawn of a seminal new technology and those who stay ahead of the curve will be the only ones successful in the future.

The author is co-founder, The GirlFriend Box

Also Read: Online beauty retail space gets competitive; players see fast growth

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook