Rohit Suri calls it a day at Jaguar Land Rover India

Jaguar Land Rover, a luxury vehicle subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced that Rohit Suri, president and managing director, following a 14-year stint at JLR India, has called it a day and will be retiring from his position come March 31, 2023.

Suri had joined Tata Motors as the head of premier car division and spearheaded the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead,” said Suri.

At present, there’s no update on who will replace Suri but communications from the Tata Group are expected soon.

“He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.” Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover added.

Also Read Shark Tank India fame Get-A-Way ropes in Malaika Arora as the new brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook