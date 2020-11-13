  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rohit Sharma of POKKT on life beyond work

Nov 13, 2020

From Men Without Women to Shawshank Redemption are some of his favourite books and movies

Rohit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, POKKTRohit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, POKKT

On my bookshelf

I just finished reading Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami. I’m now looking forward to The Beautiful Ones, a memoir of singer-songwriter Prince.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I can watch Shawshank Redemption any number of times. Six Feet Under, Paatal Lok and Fargo are my all-time favourite shows.

My inspiration is…

Yoshiyuki Shibusawa, CEO of JAFCO Asia. He has the amazing ability and foresight to identify entrepreneurs and start-ups. He has tremendous passion and commitment to work with founders, and help them build successful companies.

A famous quote I swear by

‘We are all in the same storm, but not in the same boat’.

My wanderlust

I love Tokyo. The energy, the buzz, the discipline (and the indiscipline), the people, the food…everything about the city fascinates me.

