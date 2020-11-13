Rohit Sharma of POKKT on life beyond work

Rohit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, POKKT

On my bookshelf

I just finished reading Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami. I’m now looking forward to The Beautiful Ones, a memoir of singer-songwriter Prince.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I can watch Shawshank Redemption any number of times. Six Feet Under, Paatal Lok and Fargo are my all-time favourite shows.

My inspiration is…

Yoshiyuki Shibusawa, CEO of JAFCO Asia. He has the amazing ability and foresight to identify entrepreneurs and start-ups. He has tremendous passion and commitment to work with founders, and help them build successful companies.

A famous quote I swear by

‘We are all in the same storm, but not in the same boat’.

My wanderlust

I love Tokyo. The energy, the buzz, the discipline (and the indiscipline), the people, the food…everything about the city fascinates me.

