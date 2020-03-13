Rohit Kapoor of Oyo Hotels and Homes on life beyond work

From his favourite brands to toys - Kapoor says it all
The Job
One of the things I love about my job is the fact that it allows me to deliver services that are so relevant to such a large percentage of the population — something that is an extremely humbling responsibility. Being the CEO for India and South Asia at Oyo Hotels and Homes, I oversee all businesses in the region. I believe in keeping myself up-to-date with what is happening in the industry, so that I can advise and guide my colleagues, create business strategies and find compelling solutions to everyday challenges.
On most days, I end up working a lot in the corporate office, but I would like to invest more time on the field, with the employees on the ground, customers and asset partners as I feel that is really important, fruitful and fulfilling.
The Weekdays
I am an early riser and believe in getting a head start to the day. I like to chat with my kids before they go off to school, and have a cup of tea with my wife. As a way to energise myself for the day ahead and get my daily dose of exercise, my morning routine also includes walking our beagle Muffin. Once I get to the office, I start by walking to the coffee station, and while getting my first cup, I like to exchange notes with colleagues on the floor.
In the office, I hardly restrict myself to the desk; I move between floors, mostly stand during meetings and take the stairs very often. Problem-solving on customer experience topics recharges me in the middle of a busy day. I like to be well aware of all the latest trends/ developments/ issues around the world and also use my travelling time to listen to interesting podcasts.
The Weekend
The weekend is meant for dedicated family time — spending time with my wife Shivani, taking our beagle to a dog farm or spending time with my children as they progress in their game of golf.
The Toys
I cannot imagine my life without my Apple universe — iPhone, iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV
The Logos
Although I love brands that provide the right value to consumers, I’m not a very brand-conscious person myself, beyond gadgets.
