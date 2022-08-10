Rohit Gupta bids adieu to Sony Pictures Networks India

Rohit Gupta steps down from his role as the advisor to the management and the board of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). Gupta was responsible for advising the senior management on major industry trends and developments and providing his expertise and support at key junctures.

According to NP Singh, managing director (md) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Gupta is an industry veteran who has witnessed not just the evolution of SPNI but has seen the media and entertainment industry evolve over the last two decades. “A thorough professional and expert, Gupta has been a trusted advisor to the management and board. He has guided the revenue function towards excellence, resulting in a superlative performance by the organisation even during unprecedented times,” he added.

Throughout his tenure at SPNI, he played a crucial role in contributing to the organisation’s growth under different profiles including his previous role as the chief revenue officer – ad sales and international business. He was pivotal in driving the organisation’s revenue streams through network sales and international business before transitioning to an advisory role to the board in July 2021. Through his deep understanding of the industry and sharp business acumen, Gupta was successful in driving a significant expansion of the company’s revenues.

“Having spent almost two decades of my corporate life with SPNI, the journey has left me with an invaluable experience and memories which I will always cherish. It has been a pleasure working alongside NP Singh under his able leadership, the management at SPNI and the revenue function and it has been an absolute honour to witness what the company has achieved in the years gone by to become the media behemoth that it is today,” Rohit Gupta, advisor to the management and the board, Sony Pictures Networks India, stated.

He has been a trusted advisor to the management at SPNI and has worked closely with the CEO’s office, being a paramount force behind the organisation’s growth and expansion.

